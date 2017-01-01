Wrapify is reinventing out of home advertising. Now brands can reach consumers wherever they go with high-impact advertising at an incredibly low cost.
With thousands of drivers in the top DMAs across the US, Wrapify is the ideal solution for national advertising or campaigns with regional creative.
Anonymized data sources (GPS, cell, traffic) are leveraged to calculate impressions in real time, making it the most reliable out of home media available.
Brands only pay for impressions in their geo-fenced campaign zone. Typical Wrapify campaigns are less than $2.
Marketers and media buyers can track their campaign in real time through the Wrapify dashboard.
$30,000.00 Per Month
1,382,406 Impressions
$30,000.00 Per Month
21,000,000 Impressions
A Swarm of Wrapify vehicles gather at one location at a specified time—a brand moment that is impossible to ignore!
Pickup Truck Drivers
Eco-Friendly Car Drivers
Sharing Economy Drivers
Drivers by Make
