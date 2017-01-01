250$0

Outdoor Advertising on Consumer Vehicles Nationwide

Wrapify is reinventing out of home advertising. Now brands can reach consumers wherever they go with high-impact advertising at an incredibly low cost.

ADVERTISE ON CARS NATIONWIDE

WHY WRAPIFY

  • Scale

    With thousands of drivers in the top DMAs across the US, Wrapify is the ideal solution for national advertising or campaigns with regional creative.

  • Groundbreaking Technology

    Anonymized data sources (GPS, cell, traffic) are leveraged to calculate impressions in real time, making it the most reliable out of home media available.

  • Efficient CPMs

    Brands only pay for impressions in their geo-fenced campaign zone. Typical Wrapify campaigns are less than $2.

  • Measurement

    Marketers and media buyers can track their campaign in real time through the Wrapify dashboard.

TRADITIONAL OUTDOOR VS. WRAPIFY

$30,000.00 Per Month

1,382,406 Impressions

$30,000.00 Per Month

21,000,000 Impressions

SWARM

A Swarm of Wrapify vehicles gather at one location at a specified time—a brand moment that is impossible to ignore!

VEHICLE SEGMENTATION

Pickup Truck Drivers

Eco-Friendly Car Drivers

Sharing Economy Drivers

Drivers by Make

Available Cities

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Boston, MA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Detroit, MI
  • Baltimore, MD
  • San Jose, CA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Houston, TX
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • New York, NY
  • Orange County, CA
  • Orlando, FL
  • Portland, OR
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Sacramento, CA
  • San Diego, CA
  • San Franscisco, CA
  • Seattle, WA
  • Tampa, FL
  • Washington D. C.
  • New Jersey
  • Oakland, CA

